Covid-19: 8,112 new cases, 12 deaths

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 12 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

The death toll now stands at 35,292.

Four of the deaths were classified as brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

Sarawak recorded the most number of deaths, with five, followed by Perak (2) and Johor, Kedah, Kelantan, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur (1 each).

There were no deaths in Malacca, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Perlis, Penang, Sabah, Terengganu, Labuan and Putrajaya.

Meanwhile, the ministry also reported 8,112 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative infections to 4,325,818.