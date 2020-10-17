Covid-19: 869 cases, four deaths

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia reported 869 positive Covid-19 cases through local transmission today, another unwelcome mark for the country with the most number of daily cases since the onset of the pandemic.

This brings the national tally to 19,627.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the country is seeing a climb in the number of infections following the Sabah state polls on Sept 26.

The majority of today’s cases - 451 - were reported in Sabah.

The death toll too continued to rise as four were reported today, making it a total of 180 fatalities so far.

The death cases involved three Malaysians and one foreigner aged between 53 and 88.

They died in Sabah and two had medical history of diabetes, kidney problem, high blood pressure and stroke.

The number of active cases now stands at 6,886 while 91 patients are currently being treated in the intensive care units (ICU) with 30 of them requiring ventilator assistance.

A total of 302 patients had been discharged, making the total number of national recoveries 12,561.

Noor Hisham said out of today’s 869 which involved 745 Malaysians and 124 foreigners, a total of 224 cases were from isolated clusters namely the Tembok cluster, Penjara Reman and Penjara Seberang Perai clusters.

“If we look at the number of cases from these isolated clusters from prisons , preventive measures must be put in place so that they are all protected from the virus,“ he said.

While Sabah continues to record an increase in cases, Selangor too recorded a surge with 159 that comprised 20.3 per cent of cases reported today.

Penang also recorded 189 cases, followed by Kedah with 38, Kuala Lumpur (15), Sarawak and Perak each with four cases, three cases from Terengganu, two cases each in Johor and Putrajaya, and one case each in Negeri Sembilan and Malacca.