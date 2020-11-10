Covid-19: 869 new cases, six deaths - Health DG (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: New Covid-19 cases in Malaysia remained at three digits with 869 cases and six deaths reported today, bringing the total number of cases to 42,050, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said that in the 24-hour period up to noon today, 725 Covid-19 cases had also recovered, raising the cumulative figure for recoveries to 30,304, or 72.1 per cent of the total number of positive cases.

He said Sabah continued to record the most number of cases with 397 today, followed by Selangor (235), Negeri Sembilan (141), Penang (27), Kuala Lumpur (19), Perak (12), Kedah (3) and Johor (8).

Apart from this, Kelantan recorded nine cases, Labuan (8), Sarawak (6) and Putrajaya (3).

He said all the new cases were local transmissions, except for an imported case in Selangor involving a foreigner who arrived from Nepal.

Dr Noor Hisham said the six fatalities today pushed the Covid-19 death toll to 300.

The latest deaths were all reported in Sabah, involving four Malaysian men, a Malaysian woman and a foreign woman, he added.

He said 82 positive cases were being treated in the intensive care unit, with 27 requiring ventilator support.

-Bernama

