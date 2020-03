KUALA TERENGGANU: Eighty-seven occupants of the Madrasatul Quran Kubang Bujuk, near Serada here, have been placed under quarantine as Patients-Under-Investigation (PUI) for Covid-19.

Terengganu Local Government, Housing, Health and Environment Committee chairman Dr Alias Razak (pix) said they were quarantined at the Hulu Terengganu Hospital since last Saturday.

He said the move was taken as a precautionary measure following a visit to the madrasah by a participant of the tabligh assembly at Masjid Jamek Sri Petaling, who is suspected positive with Covid-19.

“The Terengganu Health department conducted health screening on all the occupants of the madrasah with 87 of them identified as PUI and sent to the Hulu Terengganu Hospital for quarantine.

“Following which, the madrasah is now closed to the public,” he told a media conference here today.

It is learnt that the madrasah has 346 students, 27 teachers and 10 support staff.

Alias, however, advised the public to not panic as the quarantine process is part of the procedures required by the Health Ministry following the current Covid-19 situation in the country.

He said Terengganu has four quarantine centres for Covid-19 and they are at Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital, with 58 beds; Hulu Terengganu Hospital (156 beds), Scout Inn Resort in Kuala Nerus (77 beds) and Felda Training Centre (44 beds). — Bernama