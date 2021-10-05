Covid-19: 8,817 new cases reported today (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s daily tally of Covid-19 cases increased slightly to 8,817 as of noon today, from 8,075 cases yesterday.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, in a social media post said the figures brought the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases in the country to 2,294,457.

He said Sarawak still recorded highest new cases at 1,361 followed by Selangor (1,348), Kelantan (1,063), Johor (886), Sabah (805), Pahang (696), Penang (595) and Kedah (576).

“Perak logged 473 cases, Terengganu (356), Melaka (246), Kuala Lumpur (217), Negeri Sembilan (122), Perlis (47), Putrajaya (23) and Labuan (three),” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said that as of 5pm yesterday, 56 percent of intensive care unit (ICU) beds and 51 per cent of non-ICU beds were in use. — Bernama