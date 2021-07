KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s Covid-19 cases continue to surge as 8,868 new cases were reported today, bringing the cumulative total to 808,658.

Yesterday, the country reported 7,097 cases.

In his tweet, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Selangor has the highest daily tally with 4,152 new cases, followed by Kuala Lumpur (1,133), Negeri Sembilan (897), Johor (336), Sarawak (281) and Sabah (279). — Bernama