Covid-19: 9,002 new cases, 30 deaths

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 30 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

The death toll now stands at 35,341.

Six of the deaths were classified as brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

Johor recorded five deaths, followed by Penang and Sarawak (4 each), Perak and Selangor (3 each), Kedah, Malacca, Negeri Sembilan and Pahang (2 each) and Perlis, Sabah and Terengganu (1 each).

There were no deaths in Kelantan, Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya.

Meanwhile, the ministry also reported 9,002 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative infections to 4,342,559.