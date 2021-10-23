Covid-19: 9,178 recoveries recorded compared to 5,828 new cases -Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 9,178 Covid-19 recovery cases were recorded today compared to 5,828 new cases, with 98.3 per cent or 5,731 cases in categories one and two.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said of the total number of cases today, only 1.7 per cent or 97 cases were in categories three, four and five.

He also said that 620 cases were being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), with 297 requiring respiratory assistance.

Two new clusters, both linked to workplaces, were also reported today, with one each in Johor and Sabah.

He added that the infectivity rate or R-naught (Rt) for the whole country today was 0.87, with Kuala Lumpur recording the highest Rt rate of 1.02 while Labuan was the only state to have recorded zero infectivity rate.

Detailed information on the current Covid-19 situation in Malaysia will be uploaded onto the CovidNow website via https://covidnow.moh.gov.my and data will be updated at midnight every day.

-Bernama