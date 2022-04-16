Covid-19: 9,673 new cases, 16 deaths

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 16 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

The death toll now stands at 35,397.

Five of the deaths were classified as brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

Perak reported five deaths, followed by Selangor, Pahang and Penang with two each, and Johor, Perlis, Sarawak, Sabah and Kuala Lumpur with one each

There were no deaths in Kelantan, Kedah, Malacca, Terengganu, Negeri Sembilan, Putrajaya and Labuan.

Meanwhile, the ministry also reported 9,673 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative infections to 4,372,697.