Covid-19: 9,705 new cases, 12 deaths

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 12 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

The death toll now stands at 35,409.

Six of the deaths were classified as brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

Johor recorded three deaths, followed by Kedah, Melacca and Negeri Sembilan (2 each) and Sabah, Penang, and Selangor (1 each).

There were no deaths in Kelantan, Pahang, Perak, Perlis, Sarawak, Terengganu, Kuala Lumpur, Labuan, and Putrajaya.

Meanwhile, the ministry also reported 9,705 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative infections to 4,382,402.