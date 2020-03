KOTA KINABALU: Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Abdul Rahim Bakri (pix) has urged community leaders to conduct awareness campaigns for the public on the government’s initiative to impose the movement restriction order to curb the spread of Covid-19.

He said they should advise the public to postpone events or gatherings until the situation returns to normal.

The public should also give their full cooperation by obeying the instructions of the relevant agencies, especially the Health Ministry.

“The safety and interests of the public are the government’s priorities, after taking into consideration the views of various parties,” he said in a statement here today.

Abdul Rahim said the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government under Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will lead the country’s leadership and civil servants in the best ways to handle the current situation.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister announced that Malaysia will impose the movement control order from March 18 until March 31 throughout the country to curb the spread of Covid-19.

This is the first time in history that Malaysia has enforced the order.

Meanwhile, Abdul Rahim who is also Kudat’s Member of Parliament also urged individuals who were involved in the tabligh gathering in Masjid Seri Petaling, Kuala Lumpur recently to immediately contact the nearest hospital and restrict their movements as those who had been infected with Covid-19 could spread the virus. — Bernama