Covid-19: About 20,000 Malaysian students still stranded overseas

KOTA BARU: An estimated 20,000 Malaysian students are still stranded abroad as they are unable to return home due to the closure of borders because of the Covid-19 pandemic, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof (pix) today.

The government, he said, was looking into the matter, including finding ways to bring home all the students in stages.

“For example, for students who have completed their studies, we do not want to delay bringing them home and the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) will ensure they will be brought home by their respective sponsors.

“The government has also provided an allocation, which is not much, but enough to bring back the Malaysian students who are still stranded,“ he told reporters at a programme with Zone 5 Civil Defence Force (APM), which is made up of Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang, here today.

Mohd Redzuan said there are several matters that had to be considered, like on the legal aspect, before the government can carry out a mission to bring home the students.

“For example, does the country allow international flight to enter or leave its border. Like in the United States, the (Covid-19) cases is increasing, we are very concerned and we want to take advantage of its airspace, which is still open, to bring back the (Malaysian) students,” he added. — Bernama