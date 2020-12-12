Covid-19: additional allocation needed to restore Sabah tourism sector — Masidi

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun (pix) feels that additional allocation is needed to restore the state’s tourism sector, which has been badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the additional allocation was for publicity as well as to attract investors and airline companies to operate in the state again.

“Efforts to regenerate the growth of the economic sector, including the tourism sector, are not easy and require time. Restoring the sector also requires detailed and thorough planning as well as time to achieve... surely it will need a huge cost.

“Based on information received from the Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry, the state government has allocated RM25 million a year to the Sabah Tourism Board (STB) to reinvigorate efforts to promote the tourism sector,” said Masidi, who is also the official Covid-19 spokesman for the state government.

He said this when asked about the actual allocation needed to redevelop the state’s tourism industry during the daily Covid-19 press conference here yesterday.

In another development, Masidi denied a viral message on social media claiming that the whole of Donggongon, Penampang would be closed for two days from today.

Masidi said the message was not true and urged the public to verify the authentic of any information before sharing them on social media so as to curb the spread of fake news regarding Covid-19. — Bernama