KUALA LUMPUR: Agrofood entrepreneurs have been urged to enhance their digital marketing capacity during the extended Movement Control Order (MCO) period in order to stay competitive and reduce their dependence on middlemen.

The Holstein Milk Co Sdn Bhd chief operating officer Azmi Zainal told Bernama that farmers should be more enterprising and expand their supply chain network, stressing that the global transition towards digital marketing will continue amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Online marketing had become part of our lifestyle even before the Covid-19 crisis, and we are prepared to face the situation and are constantly strengthening our customer service team,” he said.

The Holstein Milk Co, producer of Farm Fresh milk since 2010, serves 36% of the nation’s fresh milk market and accounts for 47% of the production in peninsular Malaysia.

It also produces organic beef under the “Rompin Beef” brand which has been available at Aeon supermarkets since January this year as well as from 1,000 authorised distributors nationwide whose online sales have increased over 100% since the start of the MCO.

He said the company is taking measures to ensure its dairy farms produce sufficient milk, and also buys fresh milk from private farms to meet its needs. — Bernama