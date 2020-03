KUALA LUMPUR: All motorsports activities have been postponed until further notice due to the Covid-19 outbreak, said Motorsports Association of Malaysia (MAM).

MAM,in a statement today, said the decision was made upon consultation with the Malaysian government, International Automobile Federation (FIA) and Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM).

“MAM will continue to proactively monitor the situation and advice our motorsports community on the latest update.

“Please exercise extra precaution and proper hygiene throughout this period,“ said MAM.

Yesterday, the government has decided that all gatherings, including international meetings, sports, social and religious events to be postponed or cancelled until April 30.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the decision would be reviewed if the Covid-19 situation improved.

Meanwhile, Sepang International Circuit (SIC) also decided to cancel or postpone all events in Sepang Circuit until further notice.

This unfortunately affected the upcoming Asia GT Testing, Malaysia Speed Festival (MSF) and Desmo Cup this weekend.

The first and second round of Malaysia Championship Series (MCS) that is scheduled on March 27-29 and April 10-12 together with Round One of Malaysia Superbike Championship (MSBK) (April 3-5) would also be postponed to a later date. — Bernama