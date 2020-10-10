Covid-19: All schools in Sabah to close from Oct 10 - 25 - MOE

KUALA LUMPUR: All schools in Sabah will be closed from today (Oct 10) until Oct 25, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said yesterday.

However, students of fully residential schools in red zones, as well as those in hostels located in green zones but whose family homes are in the red zone need to stay in their respective dormitories, it said.

According to the MOE, the schools will manage the safety and welfare of those in hostels.

“The National Security Council special meeting on the management of Covid-19 chaired by YAB Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin this morning focused specifically on the situation in Sabah.

“Currently, all schools in red zones in Sabah have been closed. As cases in the state are still on the rise, the meeting agreed that the MOE should examine the need to close schools throughout Sabah,” the ministry said in a statement today.

During that period, the MOE said school administrators have been instructed to ensure that teachers and students implement teaching and learning at home by downloading the required manual on the MOE’s official portal (www.moe.gov.my). -Bernama