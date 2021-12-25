Covid-19: Almost 23 million adults fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 22,834,352 individuals or 97.5 per cent of the adult population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on the Health Ministry’s CovidNow website, 23,134,179 individuals or 98.8 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for the adolescent population aged between 12 and 17, a total of 2,744,559 individuals or 87.2 per cent have completed their vaccination while 2,839,606 or 90.2 per cent have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

A total of 140,443 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday, of which 134,335 were as the booster dose, 3,901 as the second dose and 2,207 as the first dose.

This brings the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as of yesterday to 56,720,268 doses, including 5,363,641 booster doses.

-Bernama