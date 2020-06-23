Covid-19 among topics discussed by Muhyiddin and Vietnam PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Collaboration in tackling current and post-Covid-19 challenges as well as the role played by Asean were among the topics discussed by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his Vietnam counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc today.

Muhyiddin said through his Facebook posting that he received a telephone call from the Vietnamese Prime Minister, who is also the 2020 Asean chairman, to share experiences and approaches regarding steps both nations should take to curb the pandemic.

“We also agreed that both countries needed to enhance cooperation in the health sector, especially in the production of vaccines and medicines for Covid-19.

“Malaysia also appreciates the support Vietnam has provided in sending back 256 Malaysians since March 26,” he said, adding that Malaysia had also helped send back 276 Vietnam nationals on May 10.

Apart from that, Muhyiddin also expressed Malaysia’s full support for Vietnam as Asean chairman as well as confidence that Nguyen Xuan Phuc could play a proactive role in leading ASEAN’s response towards the prevention of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In addition to enhancing bilateral relations, we are also committed to expanding our areas of cooperation covering economy, trade, agriculture and education for mutual benefit,” he said.

Muhyiddin also urged Nguyen Xuan Phuc, as the 2020 Asean chairman, to play a bigger role in helping Myanmar address the Rohingya refugee issue, which has also affected Malaysia. - Bernama