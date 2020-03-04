Covid-19: Autogate, E-gate systems at all entry points nationwide temporarily suspended

KUALA LUMPUR: The use of the Autogate and E-gate systems at all entry points nationwide has been temporarily suspended today as a measure to address the spread of the Covid-19 infection.

Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud, however, said the move would not affect tourist arrivals.

“Yes (the autogate system) is temporarily suspended and will not affect the entry of tourists. It is for the purpose of stricter control in dealing with the spread of the Covid-19 virus and we will continue to work closely with the Health Ministry on the issue,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

He said this in commenting on the Malaysian Immigration Department’’s directive letter to all the State Immigration directors which was uploaded on social media by asking them to temporarily suspend the use of the Autogate and E-gate systems due to Covid-19.

Today Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced that 14 new cases of Covid-19 were detected, bringing the number of positive cases in Malaysia to 50. - Bernama