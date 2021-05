KUCHING: The average daily death toll involving Covid-19 patients in Sarawak has increased three-folds in three months with three deaths reported every day this month from only one a day in March.

According to Sarawak Acting Health Director Dr Rosemawati Ariffin, a total of 29 deaths were reported in March and the number increased to 69 cases the following month, or an average of two deaths a day.

She said for the month of May (until 24 May 2021), a total of 74 deaths were reported, giving an average of three deaths a day.

“Today, there are 83 Covid-19 cases still in critical condition in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) ward, including 32 cases that require breathing aid," she said in a statement here today.

She said the number of Covid-19 cases in the state continued to surge with more than 300 cases every day since April 11.

Yesterday, there were 530 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 42,813, she added.

Dr Rosemawati said a significant increase in daily Covid-19 cases was detected after the Aidilfitri celebration, with 3,272 cases reported from May 9 to 15.

The number increased to 3,642 cases, with an average of 596 cases a day for the following week (May 16 to May 22)," she added.

Dr Rosemawati said most of the new cases detected this week were close contacts to the positive Covid-19 cases during the Aidilfitri visits, like the Taman Sourabaya Indah Cluster and the Jalan Jambatan Gantung Cluster in Kuching District.

"Kabong district (in Betong Division) also reported an increase in Covid-19 cases through infection among relatives during the Hari Raya visits, thus changing the status of this district to yellow zone," she said.

With the capacity of ICU beds in Sarawak now at a critical level, she advised residents to remain at home and only go out when necessary, as well as to not cross the district to return to their hometown for the Gawai Dayak celebration .

“Love your family and protect the elderly in the village or longhouse by not bringing back this deadly Covid-19 virus. The sacrifices made in conjunction with the celebration this time is to protect yourself and your loved ones, ” she said.- Bernama