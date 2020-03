GEORGE TOWN: State authorities have displayed large digital posters on Covid-19 in 13 locations across Penang, in a bid to create awareness about the coronavirus among the public.

State Housing, Local Government, and Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo (pix) said the digital posters comprising large LED screens had been displayed in nine locations across Penang island and in four locations in the mainland.

“Apart from these efforts, both the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) and the Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP), have already taken strict precautions such as supplying face masks and hand sanitisers to council offices, to reduce the risk of infection,” he told reporters at Chowrasta Market here.

He added that the councils had also issued notices to all business owners and the management of shopping malls to make hand sanitisers available in public premises, and this included points or locations such as cashier counters, information centres and restrooms.

Jagdeep stressed that health security was always the state’s priority and urged the public to adopt optimum approaches in maintaining their personal hygiene. — Bernama