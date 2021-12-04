Covid-19 cases at two fully residential schools in Perak

IPOH: Two fully residential schools in Perak have recorded cases of Covid-19, said Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad. (pix)

He said the schools involved were the Mara Science Junior College (MRSM) Sultan Azlan Shah in Kuala Kangsar which recorded six positive cases among Form Five students as well as another boarding school (which he did not name) in Bagan Datuk involving infections among the students.

“Those who have been infected have been quarantined in separate hostels. There have been no school closures for now,“ he told a press conference in conjunction with the two-day Perak Youth Assembly Conference which kicked off at the Casuarina@Meru Convention Centre, here, today.

The Covid-19 cases in MRSM Sultan Azlan Shah comes under the Jalan Kuala Kangsar-Gerik Cluster whereas the cases involving 12 students at the fully residential school in Selekoh, Bagan Datuk are under the Batu 20, Selekoh Cluster.

Regarding the first case of the Covid-19 variant Omicron detected in Perak, Saarani said he called a meeting with the state Safety and Health Committee yesterday and the situation is under control.

“The individual who tested positive followed the standard operating procedures set including a 10-day quarantine, and all close contacts have tested negative, so there is no issue,“ he said.

Meanwhile, in Negeri Sembilan, the Intan Delima 2.0 Cluster has recorded 36 positive cases of Covid-19. The cases involve students and lecturers of the Negeri Sembilan Matriculation College in Kuala Pilah.

Kuala Pilah Security and Disaster Management Committee chairman Mohd Faizal Abdul Manap said all the positive cases have been sent to the Tampin Quarantine and Treatment Centre and are reported to be in stable condition.

“A total of 532 college residents have been screened and confirmed negative. The college implemented administrative controls on Thursday (Dec 2) to prevent the spread of the infection where movement in and out is not allowed, and if they (residents) fail to comply, compound action will be imposed,“ he told Bernama.

Yesterday, a total of 105 college residents who are close contacts were instructed to undergo quarantine while awaiting the results of the Covid-19 screening test.

Meanwhile, Negeri Sembilan National Security Council (MKN) director Roslin Abd Hamid said so far, Covid-19 infections in day schools is under control and that no institution has been subjected to the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

-Bernama