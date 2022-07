PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry said 5,230 new daily Covid-19 cases were reported yesterday, bringing the total cumulative cases to 4,613,998.

According to the ministry’s CovidNow portal, 5,219 of the new Covid-19 infections in the country were local transmissions, while there were 11 imported cases.

The last time new cases breached 5,000 was in April, three months ago.