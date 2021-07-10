Covid-19: Cases continue to rise, 9,353 reported today (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: New Covid-19 cases in Malaysia hit another record high of 9,353 today, compared to 9,180 yesterday, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

This brought Malaysia’s cumulative tally of infections to 827,191 cases, he said via a Twitter post today.

Dr Noor Hisham said Selangor continued to record the highest number of new cases with 4,277 cases followed by Kuala Lumpur 1,398; Melaka (835); Negeri Sembilan (638); and Johor (399).

Meanwhile, Kedah reported 364 cases, followed by Sarawak (352); Sabah (251); Pahang (247); Penang (180); Perak (145); Kelantan (89); Labuan (85); Terengganu (50); Putrajaya (39) and Perlis (four), he added. — Bernama