Covid-19 cases cross 9,000 mark (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Covid-19 situation in the country is growing more worrying with a record 9,020 new cases and 98 deaths reported today.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the latest development brings the total number of Covid-19 infections to 558,534 cases and 2,650 deaths.

“Active cases stand at 76,218 while there were 5,527 recoveries today.

“844 patients are being treated in intensive care units (ICUs) with 430 of them requiring respiratory assistance,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Noor Hisham said Selangor recorded the highest number of infections with 2,836 cases, followed by Kelantan (907), Negeri Sembilan (898), Kuala Lumpur (789) and Sarawak (726).

Johor and Kedah both recorded 468 cases, Penang (345), Melaka (340), Perak (272), Sabah (265), Labuan (253), Pahang (216), Terengganu (189), Putrajaya (29) while Perlis had 19 new cases.

He added that Selangor had 27 fatalities, followed by Johor and Kuala Lumpur with 14 respectively, while eight people died in Kedah and Negeri Sembilan each, while Penang and Sarawak had five deaths each today.

Sabah and Terengganu meanwhile, recorded four deaths each today, Pahang three, Kelantan and Melaka had two respectively, and finally a single death each in Perak and Labuan. — Bernama