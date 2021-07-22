Covid-19: Cases go above 13k again (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of new Covid-19 cases jumped to 13,034 today compared to 11,985 cases reported yesterday.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in his tweet said the cumulative number of positive cases now stood at 964,918.

Selangor still has the highest number of new cases at 6,049.

Kuala Lumpur recorded 1,611 cases; Johor (791); Negeri Sembilan (711); Kedah (701); Sarawak (644); Sabah (497); Terengganu (391); Penang (371); Melaka (353); Pahang (261); Kelantan (240); Perak (284); Putrajaya (100); Labuan (24); and Perlis (six). — Bernama