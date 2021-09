PETALING JAYA: The Ministry of Health reported 13, 754 new Covid-19 cases across the country today.

Selangor reported the highest number of new cases with 1,985 followed by Johor (1,913), Sarawak (1,766), Sabah (1,629), Kelantan (1,264), Penang (1,052), Pahang (869), Perak (844), Terengganu (664), Kuala Lumpur (383), Melaka (292) and Negeri Sembilan (175).

Perlis reported 113 cases followed by Putrajaya with 14 and Labuan with eight new cases.

More to come