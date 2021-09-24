Covid-19: Cases go down to 13,754 today, Perlis crosses 100 mark (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s daily tally of Covid-19 cases dropped further today to 13,754 from 14,990 recorded yesterday.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a social media post said the figures bring the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases in the country to 2,156,678.

“Alhamdulillah, as expected, the declining trend in daily cases is getting obvious of late,” he said.

Selangor recorded the highest number of new cases over the past 24 hours at 1,985, followed by Johor (1,913), Sarawak (1,766), Sabah (1,629), Kelantan (1,264) and Penang (1,052).

States that recorded three-digit Covid-19 cases were Pahang (869), Perak (844), Kedah (783), Terengganu (664), Kuala Lumpur (383), Melaka (292), Negeri Sembilan (175) and Perlis (113).

“Putrajaya recorded four new cases, while Labuan has eight new cases reported as of noon today,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that intensive care unit (ICU) bed occupancy in the Covid-19 hospitals nationwide was 74 per cent of the 1,506 beds, while non-ICU bed occupancy was 62 per cent of the 16,713 available beds.

-Bernama