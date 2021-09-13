Covid-19: Cases go down to 16,073 (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s daily tally of Covid-19 cases continues to drop with 16,073 cases reported over the past 24 hours, from 19,198 cases reported yesterday, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced.

However, in his tweet, he said the new cases brought the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases in the country to almost two million or 1,99daily tally at 5,771 cases to be exact.

Sarawak still has the highest daily tally with 3,522 cases today despite showing a decline from yesterday’s tally of 5,291 cases.

Johor has the second-highest number at 2,030 cases, followed by Selangor (1,947), Sabah (1,649), Penang (1,243), Kedah (1,191), Kelantan (1,070) and Perak (1,011).

The states recording below four-digit figures are Pahang (878), Terengganu (704), Kuala Lumpur (394), Melaka (206), Negeri Sembilan (156), Perlis (41), Putrajaya (16) and Labuan (11).

Dr Noor Hisham also said that intensive care unit (ICU) bed usage at all Covid-19 hospitals nationwide was at 83 percent or 1,293 out of 1,558, while non-ICU bed usage was at 75 percent (13,026) out of 17,370 beds. — Bernama