Covid-19: Cases go down to 19,807 today (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of daily new Covid-19 infections took a dip today with 19,807 cases reported compared to 22,262 cases recorded yesterday.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said with the latest figure, the country’s cumulative Covid-19 cases now stood at 1,555,093.

Selangor remained the state with the highest number of new cases, recording 5,379 infections, Dr Noor Hisham said on Twitter.

Sabah recorded 2,638 cases, followed by Kedah (1,948), Sarawak (1,772), Penang (1,501), Johor (1,391) and Kelantan (1,196).

Meanwhile, 999 new cases were reported in Kuala Lumpur, Perak (703), Pahang (598), Melaka (558), Terengganu (534), Negeri Sembilan (508), Perlis (54), Putrajaya (24) and Labuan (4).

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham in a statement today informed that 1,026 patients were being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) with 496 of them requiring respiratory support.

He also informed that 18,200 cases had recovered today, bringing the cumulative number of those cured to 1,278,670, while the current number of active cases is 262,255.

The Health director-general said out of 19,807 cases today, 343 cases or 1.7 percent were from categories three, four and five, while 19,464 cases were from categories one and two.

He said in total, 16,368 cases, or 82.6 percent of the cases reported involved those either without or incomplete vaccination.

On new death cases, he said 232 fatalities were reported involving 201 citizens and 31 non-citizens, with 43 cases classified as ‘brought-in-dead’ (BID).

On the 24 new clusters detected by the Health Ministry, Dr Noor Hisham said 12 of them involved workplaces, communities (11 clusters) and high-risk group (one).

Based on the latest data, the country’s average Covid-19 infectivity rate or R-Naught (Rt) value yesterday was 1.04, with the states that recorded the highest Rt value being Perlis and Sarawak at 1.31, followed by Sabah (1.22) and Penang (1.16). — Bernama