Covid-19: Cases go up, 9,180 reported today (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia recorded the highest number of new daily Covid-19 cases today, at 9,180, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 817,838.

The previous highest number of new daily cases recorded was 9,020 on May 29.

Health director-general, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, in his tweet, said that Selangor still recorded the highest number of new cases, at 4,400, followed by Kuala Lumpur with 1,271 cases, Negeri Sembilan with 899 and Sarawak with 406.

Meanwhile, Kedah recorded 417 cases, Sabah (323), Johor (315), Melaka (222), Perak (241), Pahang (214), Kelantan (151), Penang (142), Terengganu (82), Labuan (80), Putrajaya (16) and Perlis (one). — Bernama