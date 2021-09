KUALA LUMPUR: The number of Covid-19 new cases in the country rose to 20,988 from 18,762 yesterday.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah through his posting on his Facebook page, said the cumulative number of cases had now reached 1,786,004.

Selangor remained as the state with the highest number of daily cases at 4,073, followed by Sarawak (2,992), Kedah (2,455), Sabah (2,329), Johor (2,145), Penang (1,600) and Kelantan (1,247).

Meanwhile, Perak recorded 990 cases, Terengganu (987), Kuala Lumpur (731), Pahang (599), Melaka (407) and Negeri Sembilan (301).

Three states still recording less than 100 cases were Perlis with 90, Putrajaya (37) and Labuan (five).

According to Dr Noor Hisham, of the total number of daily cases reported today, 341 cases or 1.6 per cent consisted of categories three, four and five, while another 20,647 cases or 98.4 per cent were in categories one and two.

“In total, 9,860 cases or 47 per cent of the total cases reported today have no history of vaccination, 4,995 cases or 23.8 per cent have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 6,133 cases or 29.2 per cent have been fully vaccinated,“ he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said there were currently 262,540 active Covid-19 cases in the country.

He said 1,417 cases were being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), of which 1,001 were confirmed Covid-19 positive, while another 416 were still under investigation.

Elaborating further, Dr Noor Hisham said 783 cases required respiratory assistance, of which 470 were confirmed Covid-19 positive, while the remaining 313 were still under investigation.

“A total of 23,473 recoveries were recorded today, while there were 249 more deaths with 80 cases being BID (brought in dead),“ he said.

This, he said, brought the total number of deaths due to the pandemic to 17,191 people.

He added that there were 31 new clusters recorded today, with a total of 1,488 active clusters at present.

Of the new clusters recorded, 17 were workplace clusters, nine community clusters, four high -risk group clusters and one higher education cluster, he said.- Bernama