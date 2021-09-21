Covid-19: Cases go up to 15,759 today (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Covid-19 infections in Malaysia rose to 15,759 cases today after reporting a declining trend for five days with 14,345 cases yesterday.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a post on his Twitter account said Sarawak logged the highest new cases today with 3,732 infections followed by Johor (1,959), Selangor (1,934) and Penang (1,417)

“Three more state with more than one thousand cases today are Kelantan (1,338), Sabah (1,291) and Perak (1,184),” he said,

According to Dr Noor Hisham, six states reporting three-digit COVID-19 cases are Kedah (786), Pahang (707), Terengganu (592), Kuala Lumpur (359), Melaka (264) and Negeri Sembilan (127).

Meanwhile, Putrajaya, Perlis and Labuan recorded 34, 23 and 12 cases respectively.

-Bernama