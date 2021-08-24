Covid-19: Cases go up to 20,837 today

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of Covid-19 cases increased again to over 20,000, with 20,837 reported in the last 24 hours, said Health Director-General, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

The last time Malaysia recorded new cases exceeding 20,000 was last Saturday, with 22,262.

Sharing the latest data on Covid-19 infections via his Facebook page and Twitter account, Dr Noor Hisham said the rise in cases today brought the cumulative number in the country to 1,593,602.

He said Selangor was still recording the highest number of cases with 4,645 followed by Sabah (3,376), Penang (2,054), Kedah (1,772), Johor (1,743), Sarawak (1,543), Kelantan (1,422), Kuala Lumpur (1,284) and Perak (1,242).

Pahang recorded 521 cases, Melaka (396), Terengganu (383), Negeri Sembilan (351), Perlis (74), Putrajaya (27) and Labuan (empat).- Bernama