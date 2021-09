KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 21,176 new Covid-19 infections today (Sept 10), a slight increase compared to the 19,307 cases reported yesterday.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, in a post on Twitter and Facebook, said the latest development brings the country’s Covid-19 cumulative cases to 1,940,950.

Sarawak remained the state with the highest daily new cases, reporting 3,734 new infections, followed by Selangor (3,595), Johor (2,297), Sabah (2,246), Penang (1,939), Kedah (1,808), Perak (1,366), Kelantan (1,254) and Pahang (853)

“Terengganu recorded 776 cases, Melaka (485), Kuala Lumpur (467), Negeri Sembilan (252), Perlis (77), Putrajaya (21) and Labuan (6),” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that intensive care unit (ICU) bed usage for Covid-19 hospitals nationwide, as of yesterday, was at 82 per cent (1,590 beds) and 77 per cent for non-ICU (17,493 beds).

-Bernama