Covid-19: Cases go up to 9,380 today. (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of new Covid-19 cases increased by more than 500 with 9,380 cases recorded at noon today, from 8,817 cases yesterday.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, through a positing on Twitter and Facebook, said the increase brings the cumulative number of cases to 2,303,837.

He said Sarawak remains the state with the highest number of cases at 1,503, followed by Kelantan (1,170), Selangor (1,116), Johor (1,105), Sabah (790), Terengganu (704), Perak (629), Penang (623), Kedah (556), Pahang (511), Kuala Lumpur (214), Melaka (200) and Negeri Sembilan (191).

States that record new cases of below 100 are Perlis, with 42 cases, Putrajaya (18) and Labuan (eight). — Bernama