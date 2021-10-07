Covid-19: Cases go up to 9,890, Perlis records 200 (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The daily tally of new Covid-19 cases in the country increased slightly with 9,890 cases recorded over the past 24 hours compared to 9,380 cases recorded yesterday.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in post on his social media platforms said the increase brings the cumulative number of cases to 2,313,727.

He said Sarawak remains the state with the highest number of cases at 1,413, followed by Selangor (1,402), Kelantan (1,032), Johor (993), Sabah (820), Perak (794), Penang (721), Terengganu (699), Pahang (564), Kedah (503), Melaka (260), Kuala Lumpur (250), Perlis (200), Negeri Sembilan (180) and Putrajaya (59).

There was no case recorded in Labuan over the past 24 hours.

Dr Noor Hisham said that as of 5pm yesterday, 55 percent of intensive care unit (ICU) beds and 50 percent of non-ICU beds were in use. — Bernama