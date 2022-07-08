Covid-19 cases hit 4K mark, highest since April

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia recorded 4,020 Covid-19 cases yesterday, the highest since April 24.

Yesterday’s infections comprised 4,011 local cases and nine imported cases.

As of midnight yesterday, there were 33,839 active cases, with 1,156 hospitalised. Of this, 45 were in intensive care units (ICU), with 23 requiring respiratory assistance.

There were also 1,718 recoveries yesterday.

Three deaths were recorded, with two of them classified as brought-in-dead (BID). The death toll stands at 35,795.

The total number of Covid-19 cases stands at 4,586,322.