Covid-19 cases in Malaysia spike to 100

PETALING JAYA: A sharp increase in positive Covid-19 cases was reported today with 100 cases detected. The spike took the total number of cases in the country to 9,559.

Heath director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said of the 100 cases, Benteng Lahad Datu (LD) recorded the highest number with 62 cases. The Lahad Datu district in Sabah has been declared a red zone.

A total of 128 cases have been recorded in Benteng LD cluster involving two Lahad Datu and Tawau districts.

“Of the 100 new cases, 85 are through local transmission involving 55 Malaysians and 30 foreigners. The remaining 15 are imported cases involving two Malaysians and the rest are foreigners,” he said during a media briefing today.

“As for local transmission, 62 are cases from the Benteng LD cluster in Sabah which involved 37 detainees in Lahad Datu district police headquarters and 25 detainees in Tawau prison.”

He said the remaining 23 new cases today were from the Sungai cluster, which were detected in Perlis and Kedah.

“From the Sungai cluster, 22 were reported in Kedah and one in Perlis. They comprised 16 medical workers and seven of their family members,” he said.

The imported cases are from India (11), Indonesia (two), the Philippines (one) and Pakistan (one).

As of noon today, 12 patients had been discharged bringing the total number of recoveries to 9,136.

Seven patients are in the intensive care unit with four requiring ventilator support.

No death was reported today with the toll still at 128.