PUTRAJAYA: The total number of Covid-19 cases in the country has surpassed the half-million mark when 6,320 new cases were reported today.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this brings the cumulative figure for positive cases to 505,115, while active cases now stood at 53,682.

There were 4,694 recoveries overnight.

“Fifty deaths were reported today involving 22 cases in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur (nine), Johor (five), Kedah (four), Perak (three), two each in Sarawak and Pahang and one each in Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Kelantan, taking the death toll to 2,199,” he said in a news conference at the Prime Minister’s Office here, today.

He added that 652 patients are still in the intensive care unit (ICU), with 370 patients requiring ventilator support.

According to Dr Noor Hisham, a total of 17 new clusters were reported today, taking the total number of active clusters currently to 535.

In a media statement, he said Selangor again topped the daily case list with 1,647 cases, followed by Sarawak (749), Kuala Lumpur (654), Kelantan (613), Johor (477), Negeri Sembilan (396), Penang (359) and Kedah (301).

Perak recorded 276 cases, Pahang (227), Sabah (189), Terangganu (185), Melaka (175), Labuan (36) and 18 cases each in Perlis and Putrajaya.

Of the 17 new clusters, Dr Noor Hisham said seven involved workplaces, community (seven), religious (two) and high-risk group (one).

The workplace clusters are Jalan Cemerlang Empat in Selangor; Jalan Laman Setia Tujuh (Johor); Jalan Pantai Port Dickson (Negeri Sembilan); Industri Nibong Tebal (Penang); Sungai Batu and Jalan Bypass Kuantan (Pahang), and Industri Batu Berendam (Melaka).

The community clusters are Taman Kesang Indah (Melaka and Johor); Kepulauan Tumpat and Kampung Bakong Kecil (Kelantan); Redong Satu (Johor); Abaka and Indani (Sabah), as well as Melikai (Sabah and Labuan).

The religious clusters are Lembah Keramat (Kuala Lumpur) and Kampung Gau (Pahang); while the high-risk group cluster is Sungai Jelok (Selangor). — Bernama