Covid-19 cases on Mount Everest puts Malaysian climbers in quandary over silver jubilee celebration

KUALA LUMPUR: Who would have thought the Covid-19 pandemic will make its way even to the world’s highest peak, Mount Everest, no thanks to the climbers who have taken the virus there with them.

The news of the virus reaching the Himalayas and overwhelming the whole of Nepal is a blow for Datuk M. Magendran and Datuk N. Mohanadas, the first Malaysians to reach the summit of Mount Everest in 1997, as their plans to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their feat in 2022 is now uncertain.

“If the pandemic is about to stay for a while with no signs of recovery, then we might just call off our plan to travel to Kathmandu and find other means to celebrate our anniversary,“ Magendran told Bernama.

Magendran and Mohanadas had initially planned to celebrate the silver jubilee together with fellow Malaysians at EBC on the summit day of May 23, 2022.

Magendran, the first Malaysian to step on the majestic Mount Everest peak, 15 minutes before teammate Mohanadas on May 23, 1997, said preparations for the silver jubilee celebration was initiated last year. Some event management companies had showed interest for the activity by making it a youth centric programme.

He said the initial plan was to take at least 50 Malaysians to Nepal, with some tracking up to EBC and the rest putting up at the capital city Kathmandu.

However, even if the Covid-19 pandemic ends before then, it is still doubtful whether their plan will take off.

“Even if the global pandemic ends by this year, we will be still finding it difficult in getting access for sponsorship to celebrate our anniversary as the relevant parties concerned need time to build back what they have lost in the post Covid-19 economy,” said the 57-year-old who is now the principal of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Taman Sri Muda, Shah Alam, Selangor.

The international media has reported a Covid-19 outbreak on Mount Everest that has infected at least 100 climbers and support team members, the first comprehensive estimate amid Nepalese officials downplaying the news that the disease has spread to the world’s highest peak.

In April, a Norwegian climber became the first to test positive at the EBC. He was evacuated by helicopter to Kathmandu, where he was treated and later returned home.

The report added after shutting last year’s climbing season due to Covid-19, this year Nepalese authorities have eased quarantine rules in an effort to lure back foreign adventurers and have issued climbing permits to more than 400 people, a new record.

Magendran added getting vaccinated is also crucial in getting on with the programme in Nepal.

Meanwhile, Mohanadas concurred with Magendran saying they might delay or call off the entire celebration if the pandemic situation worsens.

“In conjunction with the silver jubilee, we had plans to organise a 16-day expedition to EBC in Nepal to commemorate the celebration starting from May 14 until May 29, 2022 and reaching EBC on the summit day on May 23.

“But this depends on the international travel restriction and the opening of borders by the respective governments,“ he said, adding vaccination is important for climbers as a preventive measure to avoid risk being exposed to the deadly virus.

He said Nepal depends mostly on overseas tourist arrivals and mountaineering clients and despite challenges imposed by the pandemic, it has issued 408 permits this year as no mountaineering was allowed last year.

Reminiscing his moments during the Everest expedition back in 1997, Mohanadas said he was elated with the kind gesture of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who was the then Youth and Sports Minister in 1997, when he flew all the way to Kathmandu just to greet the whole expedition team members who had just returned from the mountain.

“Muhyiddin who was spearheading the ‘Malaysia-Everest 97’ project also held a joint press conference with Malaysian Mountaineering Association upon his arrival together with expedition team members at Subang Airport and he (Muhyiddin) announced a roadshow will be held throughout Malaysia to share team members experiences reaching the Everest peak,” he added.

As for Magendran, it was a memorable experience for him and his fellow team members returning back to Malaysia in the same flight with Muhyiddin after completing their expedition.

“Tan Sri Muhyiddin hosted a victory dinner for us in Kathmandu and later, a mountain flight was arranged by the trekking agency to give him (Muhyiddin) and the rest of the team members an aerial view of the mountain,” he said of the current Malaysian prime minister. -Bernama