KUALA LUMPUR: The Chinese government today expressed its commitment to assist Malaysia in addressing the spread of Covid-19 infection by providing personal protective equipment such as face masks and hand sanitisers.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein (pix) said this was conveyed by China’s Ambassador to Malaysia Bai Tian during his courtesy call to Wisma Putra in Putrajaya today.

“During the meeting it was emphasised that Malaysia-China relations must be enhanced for the benefit of various sectors. But for now, focus should be given to efforts to address the #Covid19 pandemic.

“With the close relations between the two countries and based on China’s experience in responding to Covid-19 challenges, Bai Tian expressed that China is ready to assist Malaysia,“ he said in a statement here.

As such the Sembrong MP will formally contact his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in seeking help to ensure that Malaysians living in the republic are protected from the Covid-19 threat.

“In fact this is also an opportunity for Malaysia and China to strengthen the long standing bilateral relations. As Bai Tian said in the meeting today, we will work together through thick and thin,” he added.