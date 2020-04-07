Covid-19: City Hall turns to High Commissions to relay info to foreigners in Masjid India

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) Crisis Management Centre (CMC) will discuss with the High Commissions of India, Pakistan and Bangladesh here to relay information about the Covid-19 pandemic to their nationals living in the Masjid India area.

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said this was following the implementation of the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) at two more flats – Selangor Mansion and Malayan Mansion – in the Jalan Masjid India area here, effective today.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had announced this today after 15 positive cases were detected at both premises.

“There are three foreign communities there from India, Bangladesh and Pakistan ... we will contact the three High Commissions soonest possible for a briefing as it involves their citizens.

“InsyaAllah, this evening we will give an explanation to the residents there, we ask that they (High Commissions) bring people who can speak Urdu, Tamil and Bengali so that the residents will understand the message. They need to cooperate, this is not a form of punishment but a way to help them,” said Annuar.

He told reporters this after receiving contributions from the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Senator Datuk Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri for distribution to Plaza City One residents affected by Covid-19.

Annuar said residents in the Masjid India area do not have to fear or worry about any action as the authorities only wanted to ensure that infected individuals do not escape and spread the disease.

He said so far no new areas in the Federal Territory have shown signs of Covid-19, except in Sri Petaling, Masjid India and the Selayang Wholesale Market.

Earlier, more than 400 packages of basic necessities amounting to RM42,500 were handed over to Annuar for distribution to residents of Plaza City One, which has been placed under EMCO from March 31 to April 13.

This is a joint initiative by the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi), Malaysian Islamic Economic Development Foundation (YaPEIM) and Lembaga Tabung Haji, with logistics cooperation from the Department of Social Welfare (JKM), Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) and Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM). — Bernama