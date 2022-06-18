Covid-19: Close contact patients in Sabah expected to increase

KOTA KINABALU: The number of Covid-19 close contact patients in the state is expected to increase daily if more people are exposed to Covid-19 patients, said Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

He said with the rise in Covid-19 daily cases in several districts, especially in densely populated areas, the number of close contact patients has increased.

He said 127 Covid-19 new cases were recorded today, bringing the cumulative total to 373,339 cases.

Of the total, 43 cases or 33.86 per cent were detected through close contact screening, 65 cases or 51.18 per cent through symptomatic screening and the rest through other types of screenings.

“Ten of the 32 new cases in Kota Kinabalu today are close contact patients and 50 per cent of the cases in Penampang are of the same.

“Taking into account the current development of Covid-19 in the state, it is recommended that the community adhere to all standard operating procedures (SOP) to prevent the spread of infection,“ he said in a statement here today. - Bernama