Covid-19: Control at national borders to be enhanced - Health DG

PUTRAJAYA: Control at the country’s borders will continue to be stepped up with the cooperation of the various agencies to curb the flow of individuals with Covid-19 infection potential into the country, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said from April 3 to Aug 23, 104,188 Malaysians and permanent residents had been screened in which 103,289 were quarantined either at home or quarantine centres.

“There were 899 positive Covid-19 cases detected and the individuals were isolated and treated in hospitals. If there were weaknesses found, the system would be improved from time to time,” he said at a media conference on Covid-19 here today.

To further stop the infection, compliance with the law and standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the government is important, he added.

“Looking at the situation in several countries, some are now facing the threat of a new wave of Covid-19 transmission. The same occurrence can happen in Malaysia if we are complacent and view the situation here lightly,” he said.

In this regard, he reminded all frontliners to continue adhering to the framework, practice guide and case management procedure in the field.

According to him, if they face any challenges, difficulties or obstacles in carrying out their duties, the superiors should be informed to address and resolve them.

Dr Noor Hisham said it was important to ensure the law as well as SOP should be complied with and frontliners are protected from disease infection as well as any challenges when carrying our their duties in the field.

The Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) is very important to break the Covid-19 infection and violating the act would raise the infectivity risk and spread of the disease, he said.

“All personnel are reminded again to comply with the framework when implementing their duties and the people should continue to adhere to the regulations and SOP issued by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

“The community has a very important role by fully complying with the act and all stipulated SOPs regardless of the person and place. Only with 100 per cent compliance with the act, we could be united in the fight against Covid-19,“ he stressed. — Bernama