KUALA LUMPUR: The movement control order (MCO), entering its second phase following the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak sees various parties including corporate bodies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and individuals continuing to provide aid.

In addition to the affected groups, assistance was also extended to the frontliners who spent most of their time and energy to break the Covid-19 transmission chain.

Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) donated RM120,000 to assist in financing the cost of medical equipment, medicines and disposable items.

BSN chief executive officer Datuk Yunos Abd Ghani in a statement said he hoped that the aid would help the unsung heroes who were working tirelessly to keep the people and nation safe.

Meanwhile, Country Garden, a Johor-based property development company has donated one million face masks and 100,000 N95 face masks to Kuala Lumpur Hospital and the Johor state government. The aid was received by Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad.

In a statement today, Country Garden Malaysia-Singapore Regional vice president Syarul Izam said the face masks supply would also be distributed to other institutions and organisations in stages.

State-linked company Terengganu Incorporated (Terengganu Inc) contributed RM1 million to the Terengganu Covid-19 Assistance Fund.

“Terengganu Inc also distributed food assistance worth RM12,000 to 140 affected families across the state through the Terengganu Youth Council during the MCO period,” said its chief executive officer Dr Wan Ahmad Rudirman Wan Razak.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) and the Malaysian Medical Association Foundation (MMAF) in collaboration with Shopee, an online shopping platform, also launched a national relief fund “Shopee MMA Covid-19 Fund”, for healthcare workers battling the Covid-19 pandemic, today.

MMA in a statement said, the fund is now accessible on MMA and MMAF’s digital storefront on Shopee, at www.shopee.com.my/m/shopeemmacovid19fund.

Donations from RM5 and above can be made via the app. For every RM1 donated, Shopee will also match it by donating a further RM1 into the fund. Contributions for RM100 and above will receive a tax exempt receipt.

In an effort to help small businesses and entrepreneurs, the Small and Medium Scale Entrepreneurs Association of Malaysia (Ikhlas) also launched the Covid-19 Ikhlas Fund campaign, targeting 30,000 families who will benefit from the campaign.

In the meantime, Universiti Technical Malaysia Malacca (UTeM) also contributed 1,150 “UTeMShield” face protection pieces, two units of intubation boxes and 2,000 pairs of gloves to Malacca State Health Department, said UTeM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Raha Abdul Rahim. - Bernama