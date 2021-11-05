Covid-19: Cumulative cases of recoveries now 2.4 mln -Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: Recoveries in Covid-19 in Malaysia have reached a cumulative figure of 2,401,823 cases after 5,579 cases were reported to have recovered in the 24-hour period as of noon today, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Dr Noor Hisham, in a statement, said new Covid-19 cases dropped to 4,922 today from 5,713 yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the country to 2,497,265.

“Of the 4,922 new cases reported today, 80 cases or 1.6 per cent are in categories three, four and five while 4,842 cases or 98.4 per cent are in categories one and two.

“A total of 4,912 local infections were recorded, involving 4,690 locals and 222 foreigners, while the remaining 10 are imported cases,” he added.

Dr Noor Hisham said 549 patients were being treated in the Intensive Care Unit, with 282 requiring ventilators.

Dr Noor Hisham said three new clusters were detected today, involving Kedah, Johor and Kuala Lumpur.

On the infectivity rate (Rt), he said the national rate is 0.94, with Putrajaya registering the highest value of 1.11 and Labuan the lowest at zero.

Details on the current Covid-19 situation in Malaysia will be uploaded on the CovidNow website https://covidnow.moh.gov.my and the data is updated at midnight every day.

-Bernama