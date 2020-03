KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) went on a large-scale Covid-19 disinfection process around the capital today.

Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan said the move was part of DBKL’s efforts to ensure safety and health in the city.

He said the city hall’s assets and personnel were mobilised to carry out disinfection works, with the main focus being on high-risk areas.

“Today, DBKL and Alam Flora with a force of 100 personnel carried out the cleaning and disinfection process around Sri Petaling, which is a Covid-19 Red Zone in the Federal Territory.

“This is to ensure that public places such as halls, mosques, surau, roads, bus stands and alleys are free of the virus. We want the people to feel safe and to ease their anxiety,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Nor Hisham said daily and wholesale markets would also be disinfected on a daily basis.

“Among them are Pasar Pudu; Pasar Taman Cheras; Pasar Besar Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI); Pasar Pekan Salak Selatan; Pasar Genting Klang; as well as the market and trading centre at Seksyen 2 Wangsa Maju.

“Other areas inlcude Pasar Besar Cheras; Pasar Alam Damai; Pasar Pekan Sungai Besi; Pasar Klang Lama; Pasar Harian Selayang; Pasar Sentul; Pasar Batu 5; Pasar Raja Bot and several other daily markets with high traffic,“ he said.

He said all personnel involved in the operation were following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) set by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

“We have ensured that the chemical solution used and protective gear worn by the personnel for this disinfection operation is in accordance with the prescribed SOP. We want Kuala Lumpur to be free of this virus,“ he said.

Earlier today, Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa surveyed the large-scale disinfection operation carried out by a team from the Health Unit around the Sri Petaling area.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba in his twitter post said: “Thank you and congratulations to Tan Sri @AnnuarMusa, Federal Territories Minister, the Mayor of Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Lumpur City Hall and others for this very important effort. — Bernama