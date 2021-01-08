Covid-19: Death toll hits all-time high of 16 (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: While there was a drop in the number of Covid-19 cases today after the staggering number reported yesterday, the death toll hit a high of 16.

“The total number of fatalities now stands at 537,” Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press conference today.

Selangor recorded the most deaths (nine), followed by Sabah (four) and Johor with six.

He added 2,643 new Covid-19 cases were recorded by the Health Ministry today, bringing the total number of active cases to 25,140.

The national tally now stands at 131,108.

The majority of today’s cases stemmed from local transmissions (2,641) while two were imported cases.

Noor Hisham said six new clusters have been detected in Selangor, Sabah and Kuala Lumpur.

The clusters are Jalan Klinik (Klang), Tapak Bina Hevea (Petaling), Bukit Belimbing (Petaling and Klang), Kauran (Keningau, Sabah), Kapital (Kuala Lumpur) and Setapak Indah (Titiwangsa).

Selangor had the most number of cases today with 1,086 where 165 were detected in the new Jalan Klinik, Bukit Belimbing and Tapak Bina Hevea clusters with two imported cases while Sabah recorded 401 cases with 10 from the new Kauran cluster.

Kuala Lumpur recorded a total of 282 cases today with 75 from the new Kapital and Setapak Indah cluster.

Johor recorded a total of 298 cases, Kedah (107), Negri Sembilan (88), Perak (80), Penang (75), Malacca (70), Kelantan (49), Terengganu (34), Pahang (28), Putrajaya (20) and Sarawak (16).

Labuan and Perlis recorded the lowest number of cases with six and three respectively.

A total of 2,708 patients were discharged today, bringing the total number of recoveries to 105,431.

“There are 170 patients currently being treated in the intensive care units (ICU), with 82 of them requiring ventilator support,“ he said.