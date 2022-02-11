Covid-19 deaths: 10 fatalities reported

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 10 new Covid-19 deaths yesterday, bringing the cumulative death toll to 32,075.

One death was classified as brought-in-dead.

Perak and Selangor recorded two deaths each, followed by Johor, Kedah, Kelantan, Malacca, Negeri Sembilan and Penang with one each.

As of midnight, there were 107,883 active cases, including 158 in intensive care units (ICU), 78 of whom require respiratory assistance.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia stands at 2,975,422.